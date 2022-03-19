Mom ‘felt like dying’ after daughter (8) kidnapped from school, allegedly raped

The mother of a pupil, 8, kidnapped at her school in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal and allegedly raped, wants the school to be held accountable.

Warning: This story contains graphic depiction of assault of a minor. Please exercise caution before reading.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of an eight-year-old pupil, kidnapped at her school in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal and allegedly raped, wants the school to be held accountable.

She believes the school should have done more to protect her child.

She said her daughter used scholar transport and the school should have raised an alarm when a stranger came to collect her.

Eyewitness News spoke to the devastated mother who retold the violent incident.

“The man told her to shut up and lift up her skirt. She did as she was told and then the man put his fingers inside her.”

She said that on the night of the incident her little girl struggled to sleep and the next morning she realised that her child’s underwear had blood stains on it.

“She explained that after the man put his fingers in her, then he put his private parts on her. I felt like dying”.

The pain is fresh for the mother who had to leave her job in Durban to take care of her traumatised daughter.

FEW ANSWERS

The mother said she had a lot of questions but very few answers.

She said the school principal did not report the kidnapping and rape to police, saying it was not her responsibility.

“The fact that someone who has never been in the school came inside and took the child, and the child is found on the grounds, that was enough to call the cops and she told me no, that’s not her part.”

The mother was distraught not knowing who was behind the horrific act.

She worried about whether her child would ever feel safe again when not in her presence.

The school told Eyewitness News it was unable to comment on the incident due to the principal’s absence.