Investment swindler sentenced to 15 years in prison

JOHANNESBURG - An investment swindler has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing millions from unsuspecting investors.

Johannes van Eeden appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Court on Friday for the crime he committed for over 13 years.

He pleaded guilty to 71 counts of theft after operating several fraudulent investment schemes as legitimate businesses.

He was arrested in 2017 and subsequently released on bail but more of his victims came forward and he was handcuffed again in January this year.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Lumka Mahanjana said he stole over R8 million from 36 complainants.