Gauteng traffic Police discourage drinking a driving over the long weekend

As thousands of people take time off this long weekend heading to different destinations those behind the wheel are being asked to be safe on the roads.

JOHANNESBURG - As thousands of people take time off this long weekend heading to different destinations those behind the wheel are being asked to be safe on the roads.

Gauteng traffic officials are out and about and have cautioned that if you are drinking while driving, they will not be generous with their punishment.

Since yesterday the busiest routes including the N1, N3, N4 and N12 have had thousands of vehicles using these routes.

Gauteng Traffic Department spokesperson Obed Sibasa.

“We urge road users to respect the rules of the road, promote daylight driving to increased visibility, do not drink and drive, avoid unsafe overtaking.”