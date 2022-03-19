Department of Science and Innovation highlights the benefits of hydrogen economy

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Science and Innovation has highlighted the many benefits to South Africa's prospective hydrogen economy.

Parliament's Higher Education, Science and Innovation Portfolio Committee on Friday visited the South African Institute for Advanced Materials Chemistry at University of the Western Cape, one of three centres that were constructed for South Africa's Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Flagship Project.

In describing the planned rollout of this alternative energy source, the department presented their targets to expand green hydrogen energy in the South African market.

Director-General Dr Phil Mjwara said at least 500 buses and trucks must be powered using hydrogen energy by 2030.

He said through this sector, they aimed to create a minimum of 30,000 jobs by 2040.