Communities' urgent bid to end violence in Robertson's Nkqubela Township

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean and Lesotho communities, together with aid organisations, are driving urgent efforts to end the violence in Robertson's Nkqubela Township.

It was believed clashes between migrant workers erupted earlier this week over a dispute in access to local farm jobs.

Eyewitness News has spoken to Lesotho residents who remained in the area on Friday night and Zimbabweans who took shelter at the police station over fears of an escalation.

One Lesotho national said the driving force behind tensions was around limited access to available farm worker jobs.

“The people that are fighting - it’s mostly about work. A lot of people won’t be able to get a job because most of the people who have the manager posts are Zimbabwean so other people can’t get jobs.”

What started as a fight for work soon spiralled into a tit-for-tat clash between African foreign nationals.

At least 20 homes were burned down, dozens injured, residents robbed, and stores looted.

A Zimbabwean man, who has been sleeping among hundreds of others on the street outside the local police station, claimed they were first attacked by Lesotho nationals.

“All of us, 300-400 people – Lesotho guys and Lesotho ladies – came to us saying they were trying to attack us. So, we were rescued by the police. By the time we went to see the situation in our street, they nearly beat us to death.”

He said some leaders tried brokering peace but as more and more people were caught up in the conflict, the retaliation continued.

“These two men came and said let’s have talks. We asked that they bring back all our property and money but they failed to return those things.”

Gift of the Givers has been busy delivering humanitarian aid in Robertson, saying anyone needing assistance was welcomed.