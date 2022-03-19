Bangladesh continue historic streak by beating Proteas on South African soil

Bangladesh continues to be history makers after beating New Zealand for the first time in a test match and beating the Proteas for the first time on South African soil.

The Proteas lost the opening ODI against Bangladesh by 38 runs.

The news at the toss was that Quinton de Kock would not feature due to illness while Shakib al Hasan was in the line-up for Bangladesh despite feeling fatigued ahead of the tour - the Proteas won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The visitor’s innings got off to a slow start as Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das edged their way to 95 before the former's dismissal. The next over Das was bowled by Keshav Maharaj after bringing up his 50.

The South Africans looked in control as stroke-player Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for just 9 as the Tigers were 124/3.

The experience of al Hasan at the crease began to turn the tie as he shared a 115-run partnership alongside Yasir Ali.

The 34-year-old bullied the South African bowlers as hit 77 runs off 64 deliveries at a strike rate of 120 before Lungi Ngidi clinched the breakthrough the Proteas desperately needed with a full toss LBW.

Ali was next back to the Pavilion from the immediate ball he faced after scoring his half-century; the batter played his shot too early as it was chipped back to pacer Kagiso Rabada who took a classy catch.

Further contributions from Mahmudullah (25), Afif Hossain (17), Mehidy Miraz (19) and Taskin Ahmed (7) helped propel the visitors to 314/7 in their 50 overs.

The South African’s chase got off to a shaky start as Shoriful Islam took the early wicket of Janneman Malan before Taskin dismissed both Kyle Verreynne (25) and Aiden Markram (0) to leave the Proteas on 36/3.

Captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen then gave the South Africans some respite.

Van der Dussen brought up his 11th ODI half-century with a top edge which flew to the boundary for a six.

As the Proteas started to claw themselves back into the match Captain Temba Bavuma was caught after attempting to run the ball down to third man.

The Proteas were in trouble when drinks came round in the 30th over as they were 141/4 needing 174 runs from the remaining 120 balls at a required run rate of 8.7 to the over.

For a moment it appeared to be “Miller Time” as David Miller arrived at the crease and began to hit the ball to the fence.

With the building tension Bangladesh made the decision to bring Taskin back into the attack with it paying dividends straightaway. Van der Dussen was dismissed for 86 as the batter attempted to pull the ball with Ali taking a superb diving catch in the deep.

Things didn’t look great for the Proteas needing 116 off the last 10 overs.

Andile Phehlukwayo struggled in the middle before edging the ball straight up as Das took the catch under lights.

David Miller had it all to do by himself as he batted alongside the tail.

Marco Jansen (2) and Kagiso Rabada (1) came and went without many highlights before Miller was stumped as he went down the wicket in search of boundaries – the batter scoring a quick-fire 79 runs off 57 balls.

The final partnership saw Lungi Ngidi hit 2 sixes joined by spinner Maharaj who played some lovely strokes before his LBW dismissal – the Proteas all out for 276 and Bangladesh taking a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.

Next up in the series is the 10 edition of the Pink ODI on Sunday, 20 March – play begins at 10am.

Audio commentary of every ball will be livestreamed on EWN’s YouTube channel.