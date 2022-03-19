Are you Gauteng’s latest millionaire? Lotto Jackpot winner sought

The National Lottery operator Ithuba is urging Gauteng residents to check their tickets.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lottery operator Ithuba is urging Gauteng residents to check their tickets.

That's because a Lotto Jackpot winner from the West Rand has not claimed over R20 million in winnings.

The winning ticket was bought for R40 in Carletonville.

Ithuba's Lebohang Mokoena said, "We're urging all players around Carltonville area to check their tickets and come to their nearest Ithuba Lottery regional office to claim their prize. If the ticket is not claimed by 29 May this year, the prize money goes the next Lotto draw."