WHO slams attacks on health facilities in Ukraine

Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed members of the United Nations Security Council last night amid a growing list of accusations that invading Russian forces have been targeting civilian areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of the World Health Organization has warned that the disruption to services and supplies in parts of Ukraine are posing an “extreme” risk to people with cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV and tuberculosis – which are among the leading causes of mortality in the country.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed members of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday night amid a growing list of accusations that invading Russian forces have been targeting civilian areas.

Moscow has denied the claims but Ukraine and its Western allies want President Vladimir Putin's government investigated for war crimes.

Dr Tedros said healthcare facilities have not been spared during the bombardment.

"WHO has verified 46 attacks on healthcare facilities with 12 people killed and 34 injured including health workers."

He said resources meant for people in the besieged city of Mariupol couldn't be delivered due to the fighting.

"In any conflict, attacks on healthcare are a violation of International Humanitarian Law, they deprive people of urgently needed care and break already strained health systems."