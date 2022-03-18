Violence in Nyanga may be linked to operations against taxi industry suspects

Early on Friday, two Golden Arrow busses, two City of Cape Town Solid Waste vehicles and an Eskom light delivery vehicle were hit by petrol bombs.

CAPE TOWN- The City of Cape Town believes that the violence in Philippi East and Nyanga may be linked to operations against suspects within the taxi industry.

Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the areas.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said all service delivery vehicles had been instructed to withdraw from the area.

“While the motive has not been established, we suspect that it is in response to operations yesterday to locate the taxi driver and owner who escaped custody when the Philippi East Police station was violently attacked last week.”

Busses are now operating from the N2 and Borcherds Quarry Road and deviations were put in place for Golden Arrow's Khayelitsha services.

Eskom also suspended all services in the affected areas, meaning it will take longer to address any power problems.