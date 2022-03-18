Two wounded in dramatic cash-in-transit robbery on N4 in Pretoria

Tshwane EMS say firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze while paramedics on the scene treated the two male patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been wounded following a dramatic cash-in-transit robbery on the N4 in Pretoria on Thursday night.

Just after 9pm, emergency officials rushed to the scene near the Watermeyer offramp where three vehicles including a cash-in-transit van were on fire.

Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze while paramedics on the scene treated the two male patients who are reported to be security guards for injuries which include facial burns.

"One patient was transported to Mulmed Hospital in a moderate to a serious condition and the other patient was airlifted to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition. Law enforcement agencies continued with crime scene investigations."