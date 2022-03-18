Tshwane bus operations suspended due to protests

Residents in the township were forced to find alternative means of transport after the Tshwane Bus Service withdrew its operations indefinitely.

JOHANNESBURG- The City of Tshwane has suspended bus operations in Olievenhoutbosch due to ongoing protests by some community members.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said this was to ensure the safety of commuters, drivers and busses after residents protesting over power outages attacked metro police officers who were deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

“After assessing the situation, we decided to suspend bus operations for the safety of our drivers and passengers, as well as to safeguard our assets, the busses. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and issue as update about the afternoon operations.”

It’s understood that a vehicle was pelted with stones and damaged by community members.