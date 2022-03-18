Three people arrested for allegedly vandalising Louis Botha statue in court

The trio was caught earlier this week after they were found in possession of a ladder, grinder and a generator said police.

CAPE TOWN - Three people arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue outside Parliament are expected to make their first court appearance on Friday.

The trio was caught earlier this week after they were found in possession of a ladder, grinder and a generator, police said.

A small part of the statue of Boer War General Louis Botha had been removed while other parts had been splashed with red paint.

The woman and two men face charges of malicious damage to property, resisting arrest and assaulting police officers.

Freedom Front Plus MP Heloïse Denner condemned the incident, saying "The vandalism of the statue of General Louis Botha outside Parliament is unacceptable and demonstrates a culture of disrespect and lawlessness. We hope that an example will be made of these callous vandals and that they will be punished to the full extent of the law."