Simone Kruger hopes to make her mark at the SASAPD championships

Eyewitness News caught up with rising star Simone Kruger - the 16-year-old who was part of the 34-member team that represented South Africa at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Paralympian Simone Kruger in action in Nottinghill, Switzerland: Picture: Andries Kruger.
JOHANNESBURG – The 60th edition of the SASAPD National Championship begins on Friday.

The event will take place from 18 to 22 March at the Germiston Stadium with para-athletes competing in various sporting codes such as Para-Athletics, Para-Powerlifting, Boccia, Para-Cycling, Goalball, CP Football, and Judo for the blind.

Ahead of the championships, Eyewitness News caught up with rising star Simone Kruger.

The 16-year-old was part of the 34-member team that represented South Africa at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

She had secured her spot in the Paralympic team by beating her own F38 women’s World discus record with a distance of 34,53m.

The youngster has not been training for a couple of months due to medical reasons but said that wouldn't stop her from bringing her A-game.

“Due to the fact that I am coming out of a seven week lay off due to medical reasons, my main achievement is just to get competitive distances again. I know my expectations cannot be too high because of time that I lost during December and January, but because I am very competitive and will do my utmost best”.

Kruger’s disability, Hemiplegia that falls under Cerebral Palsy, which puts her in the F38 class.

“During my mother’s pregnancy, I had a stroke which caused a part of the brain to be without oxygen and died. We did an MR scan when I was only three years old and this showed clearly that the front left side of my brain no longer functions. The effect of this was that at that moment the right side of my body lost all its memory and could not do its normal functions anymore”.

The Dubai 2019 World Championship silver medallist began practicing shot put at age eight and started competing at age 10. She took up discus at age nine and entered her first competition at age 12.

"When I was in grade 2, that was at the age of eight my sister commenced with shot put training and I decided at that age already I also want to try this. I did not find it difficult and decided to continue although I could not compete yet. I actually find it a very enjoyable sport. Two years later I started competing at a school level and won most of my events.

At 9 when my sister started training for discus I also joined and immediately realised that I could be good in discus and trained as much as I could. At the age of 12, I commenced with competitions in Discus and also won most of my competitions. This gave me a lot of confidence and thus I enjoyed it a lot".

The youngster has medalled twice at the World Junior Paralympic Championships, at age 14 she won a silver medal at the World Senior Paralympic Championships and has broken the World F38 Discus record.

Kruger looks forward to competing in shot put and discus at the championships - both her codes were technical.

“I train very hard, six to seven times a week to be able to get closer to a technique to be able to throw a very far distance and get to that special throw. In my opinion this will never stop”.

The previous week SASAPD hosted a media launch in preparation for the championships.

“The event plays a vital role in making a difference by taking athletes to a national level. It provides them with an opportunity to compete against their peers and qualify for international competitions,” said SASAPD Vice-President Jean Miggels at the launch.

Last year, the championship offered athletes the opportunity to qualify for the Paralympic Games. This year, many are focused on the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which kicks off at the end of July.

As the event complies with International Paralympic Committee requirements, the championship allows athletes to improve their global rankings and break world records.

This year, there are over 1,000 athletes expected including competitors from several African countries.

