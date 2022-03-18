Simone Kruger hopes to make her mark at the SASAPD championships Eyewitness News caught up with rising star Simone Kruger - the 16-year-old who was part of the 34-member team that represented South Africa at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. SASAPD Championships

JOHANNESBURG – The 60th edition of the SASAPD National Championship begins on Friday. The event will take place from 18 to 22 March at the Germiston Stadium with para-athletes competing in various sporting codes such as Para-Athletics, Para-Powerlifting, Boccia, Para-Cycling, Goalball, CP Football, and Judo for the blind. Ahead of the championships, Eyewitness News caught up with rising star Simone Kruger. The 16-year-old was part of the 34-member team that represented South Africa at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. She had secured her spot in the Paralympic team by beating her own F38 women's World discus record with a distance of 34,53m. The youngster has not been training for a couple of months due to medical reasons but said that wouldn't stop her from bringing her A-game.



16-year-old Simone Kruger is already a double world record holder! See how she broke the discus world record at 14



Simone was born with a stroke and has cerebral palsy.

“Due to the fact that I am coming out of a seven week lay off due to medical reasons, my main achievement is just to get competitive distances again. I know my expectations cannot be too high because of time that I lost during December and January, but because I am very competitive and will do my utmost best”.

Kruger’s disability, Hemiplegia that falls under Cerebral Palsy, which puts her in the F38 class.

“During my mother’s pregnancy, I had a stroke which caused a part of the brain to be without oxygen and died. We did an MR scan when I was only three years old and this showed clearly that the front left side of my brain no longer functions. The effect of this was that at that moment the right side of my body lost all its memory and could not do its normal functions anymore”.