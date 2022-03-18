Saftu’s 13 affiliates ready to defend Vavi against ‘rogue elements’

The unions held a press briefing in Johannesburg on Friday where they called on the Saftu president Mac Chavalala to disclose the alleged constitutional and policy transgressions by its secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi.

JOHANNESBURG - The 13 unions affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) say they were ready to defend the federation from factionalism and rogue elements seeking to destabilise it.

The unions held a press briefing in Johannesburg on Friday where they called on the Saftu president Mac Chavalala to disclose the alleged constitutional and policy transgressions by its secretary general Zwelinzima Vavi.

Chavalala wrote to Vavi, asking him to give reasons why he should not be suspended while his alleged misconduct is being investigated.

Vavi and the unions have rejected the move.

Vusi Ntshangase said as affiliates, they had told Vavi to disregard the notice of intention to suspend him.

He said Chavalala had no authority to suspend Vavi or any other national office bearer.

“We shall decisively deal with unprecedented, unlawful and unconstitutional conduct of Saftu president and his team in the normal Saftu executive committee meeting.”

Ntshangase has assured members they’ll protect the federation: “We want to assure our members that Saftu is here to stay despite the efforts of rogue elements to derail our efforts to build an element of a worker-controlled Saftu.”

Meanwhile, Vavi said he would give a full account to the national executive committee next week.