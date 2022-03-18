Ramaphosa says govt will make sure local film and television industry thrives

In September 2021, Netflix announced a commitment of $ 400 000 - (approximately R5.5 million rand) - to support black creatives in the industry.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will continue to create a conducive policy environment for global brands like Netflix to invest in the country's film and television industry.

Ramaphosa visited the set of Project Panda, the working title for Netflix South Africa's live-action anime series One Piece that has been shooting on location at the Cape Town film studios.

In September 2021, Netflix announced a commitment of $400,000, roughly R5.5 million) to support black creatives in the industry.

Filmmaker Hlumela Matika said the creative industry contributed to skills development and the capacitation of young people especially.

"On this set where you are, there are over 1,000 full-time jobs that we support. This is an example of the value that we believe the creative industry can deliver for the administration's socio-economic objectives."

Ramaphosa said the creative industry was a good platform for job creation and youth empowerment, promising government would make sure it thrived.

"To have Netflix having a presence through you here, and all the money that is being invested and flowing into South Africa is something that we cherish, and this is precisely what we want to engender. So, we will continue creating a conducive environment for investors and those are well seeped in the creative industry."