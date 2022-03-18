Putin accuses Ukraine of stalling talks: Kremlin

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the phone talks between Putin and Scholz tough but added that such contacts were still needed.

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks, but added that Moscow was ready to search for solutions as he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is trying in every possible way to stall negotiations, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said after the phone call.

"Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue to search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."

Peskov said it was still early to talk about an agreement that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators could sign.

"I can only state that the Russian delegation is showing a willingness to work much faster than it is doing now," he told reporters.

"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian delegation is not ready to accelerate the pace of talks."

In talks with Scholz, Putin also stressed that Russian troops were "doing their best" to save civilians including through safe corridors, the Kremlin said, adding that some 43,000 people had been evacuated from the southeastern city of Mariupol on Thursday.

Putin will also speak by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron Friday evening, Peskov said.