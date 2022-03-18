Public protector Mkhwebane has 10 days to explain why she shouldn’t be fired

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering her options while facing possible suspension from office.

She said President Cyril Ramaphosa had given her 10 days to explain why he should not remove her from heading the chapter 9 institution.

Mkhwebane said she received a letter from the president on Thursday informing her of the deadline.

Earlier this week National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informed the president in writing about a continuation of a parliamentary process that has been considering the impeachment process of the public protector.

Mkhwebane said despite the president insisting that she was copied in on the speaker's letter she didn't receive it and only picked up on it from news reports.

Her spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe said, “The public protector wishes to inform all stakeholders that while she is not averse to being held to account, she only seeks to ensure that the work of the Office of the Public Protector is not unduly and unlawfully disrupted.”