Primedia says it will respond to SAHRC about its ownership in writing

The Primedia Group says it will respond to the SAHRC in writing, following questions from the commission about the company's ownership.

JOHANNESBURG - The Primedia Group, which owns Cape Talk and Talk Radio 702, says it will respond to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in writing following questions from the commission about the company's ownership.

The questions form part of the SAHRC's inquiry into discrimination within the country's advertising industry.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi earlier this week said black media owners were being side-lined when it came to advertising spend in the country.

He said the lion's share of the advertising spend went to what he called “white-owned companies” and accused Primedia's radio stations of getting the lion’s share of the advertising spend by companies.

On the back of Ndlozi's statement, the SAHRC’s Buang Jones on Thursday questioned Primedia's Chief Financial Officer Tezne Saunders and Head of Legal Tholoana Ncheke on the company's ownership.

Ncheke said their preparation for the hearing was done on the terms and reference of the industry-wide discussion on discrimination in advertising.

"That's why some of the information you are requesting we do not have handy and I think it would be quite helpful for us to have the terms of reference as a point of departure for the engagement, any additional information that is requested, we will then provide in a supplementary, written submission."

The commission said it would invite the group’s CEO to respond to some of the questions.

The SAHRC's inquiry is set to continue.