Officer given 10-year sentence in killing of undercover cop and suspect

Sigcu was apprehending a robbery suspect in Cape Town was gunned down while apparently trying to explain that he was a police officer.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of an undercover police officer and a suspect.

Morne Horn was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Constable Thando Sigcu was apprehending a robbery suspect in the Cape Town CBD in January 2020 but was gunned down while apparently trying to explain that he was a police officer working undercover.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said detectives left no stone unturned in their investigation.

"Horn said Sigcu had pointed a gun at him, but witnesses said that although they saw a gun under Sigcu's t-shirt he had not drawn it. In handing down judgment Judge Francis rejected Horn's defence that he had thought his life was in danger".

Horn applied for leave to appeal the court's decision and the matter has been postponed to 12 April.