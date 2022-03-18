Appointment of new police commissioner will be on competitive basis: Ramaphosa

The Constitution empowers Ramaphosa to appoint whoever he chooses to control and manage the SAPS.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the appointment of a new national police commissioner will be done on a competitive basis.

The Constitution empowers Ramaphosa to appoint whomever he chooses to control and manage the South African Police Service.

Ramaphosa said that didn't stop him from putting a process in place to seek recommendations and proposals on who would be best for the job.

Ramaphosa said his approach would be similar to the one he took with the appointment of National Prosecuting Authority boss Shamila Batohi and the country's new Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He was likely to appoint a panel of experts to consider candidates to replace National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole whose contract was terminated "by mutual agreement".

Answering questions in Parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa said, "Rest assured, a process will be followed, and we will make sure it is done on a competitive basis, as set out in the national development plan. And it will be done by people who are steeped in the craft of policing."

Ramaphosa gave no time frame.