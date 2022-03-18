Legal analyst: Ramaphosa is being forced to act against Mkhwebane

Ramaphosa has given Mkhwebane 10 days to explain why he should not remove her from heading the chapter 9 institution.

CAPE TOWN - Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala on Friday said President Cyril Ramaphosa had been forced to act against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane has hit back, saying she would continue to carry out her work without fear, favour or prejudice.

Zikalala said there were several issues at play, which could have forced the president's move.

“There are issues of credibility, which come into play and there is an issue of legal status of the reports we submit. We don’t want a technicality being raised up regarding the reports."

This comes as the parliamentary process to impeach Mkhwebane continues.

Earlier this week, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informed the president in writing about a continuation of its work.

Mkhwebane said despite the president insisting that she was copied in on the speaker's letter, she didn't receive it and only picked up on it from news reports.

Zikalala said the consequences of Mkhwebane's possible impeachment could be dire because she occupied a very high office.

“The work of the Public Protector is a very important one. The work of this particular entity is part of the Chapter 9 institutions.”