KZN mom demands justice after daughter (8) kidnapped, allegedly raped

She said her child was collected by an unknown man from school without her permission.

_WARNING: Please note that the following story contains graphic details. _

DURBAN - The mother of an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped from her school in the KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast and allegedly raped is demanding justice for her daughter.

Two community members who claimed to have seen the incident, found the child and called for help. The suspect fled the scene.



The pupil now doesn't want to return to school.

The mother said on the night of the incident, her little girl struggled to sleep.

The next morning, she realised that her child’s underwear had blood stains on it.

The pain is still so fresh for the woman, who has left her job in Durban to take care of her traumatised daughter.

The school toldEyewitness News it was unable to comment on the incident due to the principal’s absence.