KZN govt to work with Zulu royal household on coronation preparations

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is working with the Zulu royal household on preparing the official coronation of the AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

The king was recognised by national government on Thursday after months of disputes over succession.

A statement was sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The provincial government has expressed satisfaction that a new monarch will officially be crowned.

The KwaZulu-Natal government said it was excited by the news and welcomed the decision.

Premier Sihle Zikalala pledged his government's support to the AmaZulu first family and said they were joining hands for the king's coronation.

"We further wish to congratulate his majesty, the King Misuzulu and pledge our support in that we are from now ongoing to work the royal house toward ensuring that the coronation ceremony takes place according to plan."

He said national government would also be brought into the plans so that the king could be officially crowned.