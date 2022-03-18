Kulula and BA customers fuming over scramble for refunds and bookings

Comair customers are caught up in the bookings and refund backlog with discrepancies around how British Airways and Kulula are handling the disruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair flights may be back in the sky but irate customers are still caught up in the bookings and refund backlog with discrepancies around how British Airways and Kulula are handling the disruptions.

Comair announced flights would be allowed to take off again from Friday after the South African Civil Aviation Authority lifted the suspension of its operating licence.

Some Kulula customers have rejected the vouchers policy after many incurred additional expenses while making alternative arrangements. They say they had already paid too much for an inconvenience that was no fault of their own and just wanted a refund.

While British Airways ticket holders can apply for a refund, Kulula customers have been told they can rebook within six months with no penalties, subject to the availability of the same fare class.

So, why the difference?

Consumer expert Wendy Knowler explained that Comair operated British Airways flights on a franchise basis and so the London-based airline's 'booking with confidence’ policy applied.

"Which I found quite revealing because it clearly states to us South Africans that the passengers in other markets get better consumer protection when things go wrong than we are afforded here."

Knowler said it was best to wait for an announcement from the country's consumer regulatory bodies, which she hoped would come sooner, rather than later.