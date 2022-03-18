Hydrogen energy sector could have huge economic benefits for SA

In 2007, Cabinet approved the national hydrogen and fuel cells research, development and innovation strategy to kickstart South Africa’s hydrogen economy journey.

CAPE TOWN - Experts say the untapped hydrogen energy sector can contribute to the country's economic recovery plan.

On Friday morning, officials updated Parliament on the massive gains made in the industry.

South Africa's hydrogen sector is not just a talk shop.

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) presented physical evidence of the strides the industry has made.

They showed golf carts, tricycles, and a scooter all powered by this energy source.

Dr Wafeeq Davids, HySA Systems key technology specialist hosted at UWC explained the benefits of this fuel source.

“The research that we’re doing here is very beneficial for the country as it’s clean energy. We produce no harmful products. The only by-product that we produce within the hydrogen fuel cell is water vapour. We also train students, PhD students, Masters students and technicians, to develop in the work skills in this new engineering field in South Africa.”

Department of Science and Innovation director general, Dr Phil Mjwara, said they were aiming to have hydrogen energy rolled out more commercially.

“We haven’t done the full economics but we think that we will be able to contribute 1% to 2% to the GDP. We will be able to generate up to 60,000 new jobs in the next 10 to 15 years.”

Government plans to also have at least 100 buses and trucks powered by green hydrogen energy by the year 2025 and at least five refuelling stations deployed by this time.