Forensic board: Gathering DNA samples of convicted offenders is difficult

The DNA board said it was not happy about the low number of convicted offenders who have a DNA profile on the system.

CAPE TOWN - The National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board, also known as the DNA board, said the gathering of samples from convicted offenders was proving to be difficult.

It's briefed Parliament’s police committee on Friday during hearings on the Forensic Procedures Amendment Bill.

It said some convicts just flatly refused to give DNA samples.

Board deputy chairperson Raymond Sono said another challenge was the police’s inability to collect samples from suspects arrested for schedule eight offences, which include rape.

“The low compliance rate by detectives in taking buccal samples from suspects charged for a schedule 8 offences, continues to impact negatively on the performance of the National Forensic DNA Database.”

The board said the long-term plan was to see all provinces with fully fledged forensic laboratories to match the growing population.