Dept: Anni Dewani's killer ticked all rehab boxes for parole

Zola Tongo, who helped orchestrate Anni Dewani’s murder in Cape Town in November 2010, was granted parole on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Service said the man found guilty of murdering honeymoon bride Anni Dewani had served the prescribed minimum sentence making him eligible to be released.

Zola Tongo who helped orchestrate Dewani’s murder in Cape Town was granted parole on Friday afternoon.

The parole board found that the former shuttle operator had ticked all the rehabilitation boxes after meeting with the victim’s family on Thursday.

Dewani’s murder in a township on the outskirts of Cape Town shocked the world, putting pressure on the country's police to bring the killers to justice.

The Swedish national was shot dead in a taxi during a staged hijacking while on honeymoon in November 2010.

Tongo was handed an 18-year sentence for his role in the murder.

He entered into a plea agreement where he revealed that it had been no regular carjacking and robbery but rather an extraordinary murder plot masterminded by Dewani's husband and British businessman, Shrien Dewani, to have his wife killed just days after their wedding.

Tongo has served 11 years of his sentence.

The board said the decision to grant him parole was based on his positive behaviour and participation in rehabilitation programmes.

Shrien was arrested in Britain but was later acquitted in the Western Cape High Court due to insufficient evidence.

The court discharged him and he returned to the United Kingdom a free man.

'A GRAVE MISTAKE'

Dewani’s family said the decision by the parole granted to their daughter's killer was a grave mistake.

The family said another criminal was allowed back into society.

The Hindocha family has been fighting an uphill battle to have those involved in the killing of their daughter and niece brought to justice.

Dewani's uncle Ashok Hindocha said their family felt betrayed by the South African justice system, adding that Tongo’s release showed it was not serious about reducing crime in the country, but rather encouraged it.

“The parole body is sending a very strong message that people must go ahead and commit crimes. I don’t think this is the right way to reduce the crime rate in South Africa. On the contrary, it encourages people to commit the crimes.”

The disappointed family said they were no closer to finding peace.