Eskom and CoCT withdraw teams after five vehicles petrol bombed in Nyanga

Five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of almost two hours in Nyanga, including two Golden Arrow busses, two City of Cape Town vehicles and an Eskom vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - Five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of almost two hours in the Nyanga area on Friday, including two Golden Arrow busses, two City of Cape Town vehicles and an Eskom vehicle.

"The first was at the Nyanga terminus and the second was on the corners of Symphony Way and Govan Mbeki. We condemn acts of sabotage and violence in the strongest possible terms. At this stage the amount is unknown although it is alleged it is linked to the taxi industry," said the bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

The City's JP Smith said all service delivery vehicles were instructed to withdraw from the area.

The motive for the attacks was unconfirmed but Smith said they suspected it could be in response to operations on Thursday to locate a taxi driver and owner who escaped custody at the Philippi East Police Station last week.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it feared for the safety of its staff following the attacks.

One of the power utility's vehicles was set alight and another was stoned.

Eskom has suspended all services in affected areas.