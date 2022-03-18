Clashes continue in Robertson between local and migrant farm workers

Public order police officers have been dispatched to Robertson's Nkqubela township, following clashes between workers on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Fresh violence has broken out in the Western Cape involving farm labour disputes among locals and migrants nationals.

Several people have been injured, informal homes damaged while others were destroyed by fire.

The Robertson's Rural Legal Centre has been warning of tension rising among local and migrant farm workers, especially those from Southern Africa.

These came to a boiling point earlier in the day when clashes broke out between the rival groups.

The centre said farmers in the region had also been neglecting their role in ensuring job opportunities to locals.