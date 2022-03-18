Cele says all levels of govt needed to fight crime in Khayelitsha and Manenberg

Police minister Bheki Cele has visited the Cape Town communities of Khayelitsha and Manenberg, which are battling gun violence.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says local, provincial and national government has to work together to fight crime.

Cele visited the Cape Town communities of Khayelitsha and Manenberg on Thursday that have been battling gun violence.

In Khayelitsha, five people were killed, four in one shack and a woman nearby earlier this week.

In Manenberg, about 10 people were murdered in seven days.