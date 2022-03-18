Go

Cele says all levels of govt needed to fight crime in Khayelitsha and Manenberg

Police minister Bheki Cele has visited the Cape Town communities of Khayelitsha and Manenberg, which are battling gun violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele (in black) at an Imbizo in Khayelitsha on 17 March 2022. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says local, provincial and national government has to work together to fight crime.

Cele visited the Cape Town communities of Khayelitsha and Manenberg on Thursday that have been battling gun violence.

In Khayelitsha, five people were killed, four in one shack and a woman nearby earlier this week.

In Manenberg, about 10 people were murdered in seven days.

Residents of Khayelitsha said while police resources were a problem, the bigger issue was officers getting around in the informal settlement, which had no lights, roads, or numbers on homes.

"The soft sand and the rain cause the police vans to get stuck. So it's very dangerous for the police to park and talk a walk in the dark."

Christopher Zondani from the South African National Civic Organisation said residents then waited longer for a response and the situation put officers at risk.

Cele said they were aware of the problem he termed 'environmental design'.

Cele said police had yet to determine the motive for the killing of the five people this week.

