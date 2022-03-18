Analysts say Mbali Ntuli's departure from DA signals new era in SA politics

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts have weighed in on Mbali Ntuli’s departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA), saying it illustrates the fluid nature of South Africa’s current politics.

Ntuli announced her resignation from the main opposition on Thursday, she had been part of the organisation for almost 15 years.

She said she was taking a break from formal politics and wanted to focus on uplifting communities.

Director of Political Futures' Consultancy Daniel Silke said this lined up with the trend analysts were seeing - there has been less political loyalty and a greater desire to experiment with new organisations.

Silke and The Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidu agreed that Ntuli’s exit was a major blow to the DA.

They agreed this it signaled a new era in South African which would see talented and big personalities walking away from broader politics to explore other avenues.

Silke said a fluid political situation could greatly benefit the electorate.

"It's open for debate in South African politics which I think is necessary but at the same time it can weaken or divide opposition if there are simply too many choices."

Naidu said all parties must be mindful of the optics when they struggle to retain big talent.

"Sometimes the more disconnected the community becomes from the party whether there is an interloper they just feel they don't want to vote."

For her part, Ntuli said she was taking a break from formal politics she’s expected announce her new political direction soon.