WATCH LIVE: Ukraine and rising fuel prices top Ramaphosa's Q&A session

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing questions from MPs on Thursday, a day after his deputy David Mabuza was grilled in the National Council of Provinces (NOCP).

Among those are oral questions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as well as rising food and fuel prices.

Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen wants to know what steps the government is taking to relieve citizens from the rising cost of living, in the light of the increasing consumer inflation driven by rising fuel and food prices.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema is focusing his questions on crime and reasons why Ramaphosa removed national police commissioner Khehla Sitole but chose to Retain Police Minister Bheki Cele.

