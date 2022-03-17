Unisa extends assignment due dates after online portal crashes

Unisa has extended its assignment due dates after its online portal, used by students to submit their work, crashed.

With deadlines looming, students have been struggling to submit their work on the "mymodules 2022 portal" after the university implemented a new learning management system to replace the old, glitchy one.

However, this led to inaccessible study material, unstable connectivity and missed deadlines.

The institution's spokesperson Victor Dlamini has since apologised to staff and students for the inconvenience.