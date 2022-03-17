Former Miss SA thankful for support during her pursuit of the Miss World title

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida did not make it to the Top 12 at the 70th Miss World pageant.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has thanked South Africans for their support during her pursuit of the coveted Miss World title.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you my beloved South Africa for your unwavering support and love I have received from you throughout this journey! I felt it within my soul as I stepped out on stage” Musida posted on social media.

Miss South Africa 2020, unfortunately, did not make it to the Top 12 at the 70th Miss World pageant, which was held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday morning.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have made it so far in the competition. This truly is a dream come true, and I am so very grateful to have had this wonderful opportunity. Congratulations to the newly crowned Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska and all the other contestants who made this journey so special. I am deeply thankful for the opportunity and to everyone who has supported and uplifted me” said Musida after the pageant.

Musida flew to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the second time this week to perform in the pageant after it was postponed late last year amid COVID-19 concerns.

The 26-year-old, who comes from Ha-Masia in Venda in Limpopo, was one of the front runners throughout the competition.

Shudufhadzo Musida You are the true definition of a queen!

Once you walk in your purpose there is no going back!



Thank you to everyone who supported Shudufhadzo Musidas Journey



Dress by @gertjohan

Photos by @HanriHumanPhoto

Makeup by @artyn88 #Shudu #MindfulMonday pic.twitter.com/fEKb2W5vhJ Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) March 17, 2022

She returned as part of the top 40 finalists in the competition but was not among the names for the top 13.

Instead contestants from Vietnam, Mexico, Northern Ireland, the Philippines, Poland, Somalia, the USA, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, India, Indonesia, and Ivory Coast competed for the crown.

Karolina Bielawska from Poland was crowned Miss World, with Shree Saini from the USA first runner-up and Olivia Yacé from Ivory Coast second runner-up.