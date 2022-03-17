SA urged to brace for hefty fuel price hikes

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting that the price of 95 octane could increase by R2.25 a litre, and diesel between R2.51 and R3.08 a litre.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been warned to brace for significant fuel price hikes.

The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting that the price of 95 octane could increase by R2.25 a litre, and diesel between R2.51 and R3.08 a litre.

The AA said oil prices were, for the moment, see-sawing significantly so there may yet be some relief but spokesperson Layton Beard said the outlook wasn’t good.

At the same time, AgriSA is calling on government to suspend fuel levies to relieve pressure on food prices.



Agri SA Chief Economist Kulani Siweya said with global wheat prices and agricultural input costs skyrocketing, government had to take urgent action and suspend the fuel levies to provide relief for farmers.

He said Agri SA would make every effort to talk to government and those throughout the value chain.