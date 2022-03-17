Ramaphosa: UN Security Council needs to be completely overhauled He said the international body should be more representative and criticised it for not having a single African country as a permanent member. Cyril Ramaphosa

United Nations

Russia

Ukraine

United Nations Security Council CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the complete overhaul of the United Nations Security Council. He said the international body should be more representative and criticised it for not having a single African country as a permanent member. Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon. His unexpected attack on the UN Nations Security Council followed a question about what the government’s plans are to ensure that the war in Ukraine doesn’t severely impact the country. We must also dispel the notion that our economic challenges were caused by the measures that we implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.https://t.co/ngVs9EqFwT Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 17, 2022

Ramaphosa said South Africa was committed to articles in United Nations Charter to settle disputes by peaceful means.

But Ramaphosa took swipes at the UN and certain member states, saying the composition of its Security Council did not reflect global landscape.

“There is a tendency of the most powerful countries to use their positions as permanent council members to serve their national interests rather than the interest of global peace and stability. The UN Security Council needs to be overhauled.”

But Ramaphosa said screaming and shouting wouldn't end war and wanted to speak to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I want to speak to him, and we are also speaking to a number of other world leaders.”

He said other countries had approached South Africa to mediate in the ongoing conflict.