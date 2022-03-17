Prince Mbonisi considers challenging recognition of Misuzulu as king

Misuzulu was officially recognised on Wednesday in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

DURBAN - The brother to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini has rejected his nephew's nomination to be the successor to the throne despite Misuzulu KaZwelithini being recognised as the AmaZulu king by national government.

However, his uncle Prince Mbonisi Zulu, who has previously approached the courts, said he was still not in favour of government's decision.

The prince is set to discuss a way forward with his lawyers.

Prince Mbonisi is not backing down, saying that his nephew should not be on the throne. He said he did not support the move by national government in favour of his nephew.

His attorney Peter Zwane said: “My client rejects the president’s recognition of Prince Misuzulu to be the next king. We are meeting with our client in the next few days to discuss a way forward about this matter.”

The prince previously said the Zulu royal family had not chosen a king yet, adding that it would be meeting to do so.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court recently dismissed his bid to prevent his nephew’s coronation.

But now Prince Mbonisi is considering taking steps against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision.