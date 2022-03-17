Primedia Group to respond in writing to SAHRC’s ownership questions

The questions come as part of the SAHRC's Gauteng division's inquiry into discrimination within the country's advertising industry.

CAPE TOWN - The Primedia Group - owners of CapeTalk and 702 - on Thursday said it would respond to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in writing following questions about the company's ownership.

EFF member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi earlier this week said black media owners were being sidelined when it came to advertising spend in the country.

He said the lion's share of the advertising spend went to what he called white-owned companies and accused Primedia's radio stations of getting the lion's share of the advertising spend by companies.

On the back of Ndlozi's statement, the commission's Buang Jones on Thursday questioned Primedia's chief financial officer Tezne Saunders and head of legal Tholoana Ncheke on the company's ownership.

Ncheke said their preparation for the hearing was done on the terms and reference of the industry-wide discussion on discrimination in advertising.

"That's why some of the information you are requesting we do not have handy and I think it would be quite helpful for us to have the terms of reference as a point of departure for the engagement, any additional information that is requested, we will then provide in a supplementary, written submission."

The commission said it would invite the group's CEO to respond to some of the questions.

The SAHRC's inquiry is set to continue on Friday.