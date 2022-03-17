Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit crime riddled Manenberg

Police Minister Bheki Cele is heading to Khayelitsha and Manenberg on Thursday following a spike in violent and gang-related crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is heading to Khayelitsha and Manenberg on Thursday following a spike in violent and gang-related crimes.

On Monday, five people were gunned down and killed at the Endlovini Informal Settlement in Khayelitsha.

A manhunt is under way for the alleged gunmen.

Residents have called for a complete lockdown of the area amid escalating gang violence.

Manenberg Safety Forum Chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe said people were scared to leave their homes, afraid that they would not make it to work.

In a space of seven days, 10 people have been killed.

Pascoe said the fight was about leadership and power, adding a lockdown of the area was needed.

Premier Alan Winde was in the area on Wednesday to conduct an oversight visit. Law enforcement officers have also been deployed to the area.