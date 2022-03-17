Parts of Roodepoort trapped in darkness as substation repairs halted by rain

Roodepoort residents are without power as rain interrupted City Power contractors battle to repair the JG Strydom switching substation.

Areas that could be without power until at least Friday afternoon included Weltevredenpark, Randpark Ridge and Allen's Nek.

City Power said heavy rains flooded its substation delayed their plans by several hours.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said contractors would return to the site on Thursday morning to continue with the work.