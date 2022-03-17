Parliament re-advertises secretary post that’s been vacant since 2019

Parliament has been without a permanent secretary since the sacking of Gengezi Mgidlana in 2019. Since then, his deputy, Baby Tyawa, has been acting in the position.

CAPE TOWN - It’s back to square one for Parliament as its search for someone to fill its top administrative post continues.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was to announce a new secretary to Parliament by 1 April 2022.

However on Thursday, she told the National Assembly’s programming committee that the job would be readvertised.

Parliament has been without a permanent secretary since the sacking of Gengezi Mgidlana in 2019. Since then, his deputy, Baby Tyawa, has been acting in the position.

The parliamentary branch of the National Education, Health And Allied Workers’ Union has been pushing for the appointment of the CEO of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), Xolile George, but it appears his candidacy has now fallen away.

Mapisa-Nqakula told a meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee that Parliament had tried hard to fill the post but had not succeeded.

“We have not won. So, we are now proceeding to advertise… and if it is possible that we are able to secure space this weekend, we will advertise on Sunday, failing which it will be the following week.”

Mapisa-Nqakula did not give any further details at the meeting.