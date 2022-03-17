Maimane on Ntuli's exit: DA failing to encapsulate vision of all S.Africans

The DA's former federal leader said Ntuli's resignation came as no surprise and was a consequence of the party's lack of ambition to address the economic exclusion.

JOHANNESBURG - One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the Democratic Alliance (DA) had failed to build a party that encapsulated the vision of all South Africans and one that recognised the injustices against black people.

Maimane was reacting to the resignation of Mbali Ntuli from the country's second largest party on Thursday, saying by taking a stance of being colour blind, the party had set itself up as being unsympathetic to the pain of black South Africans.

“This political party has no vision for that, how do you elect black public representatives to represent South Africans within that formation?”

Maimane's comments come as the Democratic Alliance sparked renewed debate around the BBBEE policy, calling for it to be scrapped.

The party said the legislature had failed to address the country's socio-economic challenges and should be replaced with scoring that was based on sustainable development goals.

SHE WASN’T ‘SUITED TO LEAD PARTY’

Meanwhile, former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson said Ntuli’s resignation showed a lack of staying power and proved his previous assertions about her to be true.

He previously said she was too immature to lead the DA, citing Maimane and Lindiwe Mazibuko who have since left the party as being failed experiments by the DA.

Gibson is no fan of Ntuli, saying her resignation from the party came as no surprise.

He told Eyewitness News on Thursday she was an obscure provincial leader who incorrectly believed she could go toe-to-toe with the head of state in Parliament. This as he reflected on her bid to become federal leader of the DA.

He said she wasn’t suited to lead the party.

Gibson said Ntuli’s resignation proved him right: “She’s the type that says, 'it’s either I lead the party, or I go'. That’s not how it works in politics.”

Ntuli described his views as unfortunate and at times childish and immature: “Certainly, I haven’t seen anything that he’s done and contributing to the country. But I am very grateful though for the people in the DA, after his generation who don’t hold that view of people challenging power.”

Ntuli, who’s taking a break from formal politics, said she wanted to focus her time on uplifting communities.