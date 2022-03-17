'There is no contradiction' on SA's stance on the Russia/Ukraine war: Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza also said Nato’s “aggression” and expansion Eastwards is one of the root causes of the ongoing war.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says there’s no contradiction in government’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying diplomacy is the only way.

Mabuza also said Nato’s “aggression” and expansion eastwards was one of the root causes of the ongoing war.

Mabuza said this while answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

Deputy President David Mabuza said diplomacy should be pursued even when countries were already engaged in war.

He said South Africa’s position on the conflicts hadn't changed.

"There is absolutely no contradiction in the position that we have stated because we believe that diplomacy is always the most sensible pathway".

Mabuza said that Nato was to blame for the tensions and conflict.

"The best way to resolve all the problems that have accumulated for all these years the expansion of Nato, the aggression of Nato and the response from the Russian Federation we think the is a possibility of opening a platform were we can mediate".

Mabuza said President Cyril Ramaphosa was open to meeting those involved, including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.