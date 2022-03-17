Family and community members pay tribute to couple killed at Brackenfell home

Relatives and community members gathered at the couple’s family homes in Matroosfontein in Elsiesriver to honour them on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - The Lucas family has paid tribute to their loved ones who tragically lost their lives recently.

37-year-old Warren and Arlene Lucas were shot dead at their Brackenfell home last week.

The Lucas and Petersen families were supported by dozens of relatives and community members who came out to pay their respects.

The late Warren Lucas’ mother, Jennifer Lucas, said they had received overwhelming support over the past few days.

"I believe through the grace of God we are going to turn all our trials, all our trials will turn to stepping stones".

Arlene’s niece Kaylyn Albertyn remembered the couple’s ability to touch the lives of everyone they’ve met.

"They will always be loved and missed by us all. Their absence is significant, but we pray with time God will make the burden and hurt easier to bare".

A teenager has been taken into custody in connection with the incident but has since been released into the care of his family.