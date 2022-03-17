Kulula customers flood website looking for refunds and flights

The Civil Aviation Authority has reinstated Comair's operating licence - with immediate effect - however, the airline is dealing with the backlog.

JOHANNESBURG - Kulula's website has been flooded with inquiries from customers hoping to get refunds or rebook flights after the airline was given the all-clear to take off again.

The Civil Aviation Authority has reinstated Comair's operating licence with immediate effect but the airline is dealing with the backlog.

For now, the airline's website is not allowing customers to make any new bookings for the next few days.

The airline's social media is also fielding queries from those who lost out on flights during the five-day grounding.

Customers can rebook within six months with no penalties, subject to the availability of the same fare class.

Comair said customers who had a confirmed booking for Thursday onwards could proceed to the airport as normal.

Customers whose flights have been rescheduled or changed will have to wait for further communication via SMS with new details from the airline.