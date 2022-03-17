'I fear f#kol': Ramaphosa tells MPs during Q&A session

President Ramaphosa was asked by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema why he feared Police Minister Bheki Cele, as he appeared to be content with people “dying like flies” at the hands of criminals rather than redeploy him.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s use of the word “f#kol” in Parliament sparked a moment of hilarity during his question and answer session on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was asked by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema why he feared Police Minister Bheki Cele, as he appeared to be content with people “dying like flies” at the hands of criminals rather than redeploy him.

The president told Malema that “I fear f#kol” after outlining plans to boost police numbers by 12,000 new recruits to fight crime and corruption.

But there were consequences. United Democratic Movement chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa rose on a point of order, calling Ramaphosa out for using the word.

“It would be a sad day, speaker, if the word ‘f#kol’ enters the lexical of Parliament because the president used it here.”

Ramaphosa responded: "To save you the trouble, honourable member, I will cancel it and maybe just say 'nix.'"