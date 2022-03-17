HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Global pandemic, World War 3 and goblins

This is not a strange story torn from a Terry Pratchett book or some knock-off folk tale pieced together from old quotes in old books. This is not a tall QAnon tale, cherry-picked off some dark forum where bored people go to play, about fantasy fiction, the stuff of paranoia and creatures or monsters big and small. This is about facts.

In 1998, Faithless, a British electronic group released a song called Insomnia in which they proclaim: God is a DJ. I would like to challenge that statement and say god is not in fact a DJ, god is a salt-bae. And in recent times he has been extremely loose at the wrist with the salt. Just adding additional sprinkles of it all over the world for extra… spice? Because a mild to moderately problematic earth is not good enough, we must have 100% insanity. We must face a global pandemic, we must be on the edge of our seats in case a Russian man hits a button and the world is engaged in a full-blown war, we must know that Salt-Bae has all the salt and can keep adding it whenever and wherever it wants, just for jokes, like yesterday, when Fukushima was struck by an earthquake and tsunami warning bells rang loudly. And now, as though that is not enough, Salt-Bae has sprinkled the earth with actual goblins. I can personally attest to this, I live with one. They are everywhere, people. Everywhere.

Remember the hipster-trend? Or normcore? Or that wholesome early pandemic period of cottagecore? When the whole world embraced being at home and sharing their lives with us by warming our Instagram feeds with freshly baked goods like banana bread and hot rolls? Of course, it’s easy to be cozy and really lean into a House of the Prairie version of yourself when you think a pandemic is only going to last a couple of weeks. But it hasn’t. It has been a really, really long time, and the cute cottage role-play has long ended while the goblin mode era has entered and it is scary and it has many, many consequences, and I beg, we do not need it in the current state of world affairs. Not more stuff. Not this!

Goblin-mode is a direct departure from the cottagecore ethos: we’re home, we’re safe’ we’re wholesome and everything is okay. It is a wild, unedited, ugly, out-of-control beast.

Goblinmode is the chaos and the insanity of the world around us lived physically within us. We look worse, we feel worse, we behave worse, we treat ourselves worse, we don’t care, and we have rejected goals and become goblins.

Goblinmode is our surprisingly effortless ability to embrace the comforts of absolute degeneracy. It’s our ability to do nothing but quite literally waste away while lying in bed for an entire day, watching some reality TV on mute because we’re endlessly scrolling through TikTok while wearing sweat pants that also serve as serviettes which are stained with the oils from chips and chocolate milk or coffee or soda and which should have been cut off your body like a million years ago. Goblinmode is about the fact that we do not care. We do not care to use plates. To wipe up after ourselves. To change from one gross comfortable outfit to another. To mop our spills or polish our tables. To bother with bins, or plates or anything that passes for basic human decorum. Goblin mode is about a complete lack of care in aesthetics, or anything at all because really, why do goblins have to care? They don’t. And now, nor do we.

TikTok is filled with videos of people actually being goblins. Walking around their homes like creatures, shoving entire bags of chips down their throats, slugging back sodas while wearing only their slippers as gloves, becoming creeped out and scared by strange creeks in the floor or quite literally just the sound of the heat rising off the earth's floor – science - and hoarding strange things in case they “run out”. And when I say strange, I mean strange. These are not doomsdayers. In fact by comparison, gobliners make doomsdayers look quite rational. Worst of all, there are people out there who have so comfortably settled into being a creature instead of a person that they have just stopped taking their chronic medication whether it’s for the heart or the head. What. Are. You. Doing?

The beauty, for me at least, about the human body (and mind but we’re talking about bodies here) not in a superficial way but actually taking care of them because they are so, so important, is that we can change it. We can be better at using our bodies or moving them or learning new things. We can eat better, take our medication on time. We can move. Just move. But this new, twisted trend has people doing the opposite of bettering themselves. There are millions among us who are actively worsening themselves because they do not care anymore. And people on Twitter and TikTok and Instagram and in our actual lives are embracing this destructive energy because the world is insane and they have given up and become insane too and it is frightening!

How are you going to run from a war, or do whatever needs doing during a war if you are literally in the worst shape of your life and have actively destroyed your sensibilities and just given up because the chaos has become too much for you and so you have become consciously chaotic?

May Salt-Bae save us all.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.