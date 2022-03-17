Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) on Thursday announced the conclusion of the high-demand spectrum auction with a R14.4 billion revenue collected for the national fiscus.

The auctioning of the long-waited spectrum involved six bidders: Cell C, Liquid Telecoms, Rain Networks, MTN, Telkom and Vodacom.

It involves from 700 megahertz up to 3,500 megahertz, which are needed for high-speed broadband as well as 5G.

During his State of the Nation Address in February this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the auction would unlock new spectrum for mobile telecommunications for the first time in over a decade.

Founder and Editor at TechCentral Duncan McLeod said this was good news for the National Treasury.

“The R14.4 billion is almost double what Icasa was anticipating would be raised.”