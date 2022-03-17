Flights resume after CAA lifts suspension of Comair’s operating licence

The regulator grounded Comair on Sunday because of safety risks that had the potential of putting the lives of crew members and passengers in danger. It then conducted inspections on Wednesday night to determine whether the airline was following safety guidelines.

JOHANNESBURG - British Airways and Kulula will return to the sky on Thursday after the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) lifted its suspension of Comair’s operating licence.

The regulator grounded Comair on Sunday because of safety risks that had the potential of putting the lives of crew members and passengers in danger. It then conducted inspections on Wednesday night to determine whether the airline was following safety guidelines.

Now, the regulator seems satisfied with the condition of planes.

Travellers had to search for other flights especially when notices were sent out at the last minute. Many said other airlines took advantage of the situation and increased their prices for desperate commuters. Some allege they had to fork out R5,000 for a one-way ticket from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

These allegations have caught the attention of the Competition Commission, which has warned there would be a hefty price to pay should these claims turn out to be true.



Comair employees affiliated to union Numsa abandoned their posts this week and picketed outside the airline’s office.



Workers have demanded that CEO Glenn Orsmond to leave his position, blaming him for not taking their grievances seriously.