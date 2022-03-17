De Lille's infrastructure plan carries R6 trillion price tag

Patricia de Lille outlined how government planned to develop world-class infrastructure and drive socioeconomic transformation while addressing rampant theft and vandalism of public assets.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille said her department's plans to address and maintain South Africa's deteriorating public infrastructure will cost the country at least R6 trillion.

The Minister and Head of Infrastructure South Africa Kgosientsho Ramokgopa held a briefing on the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 in Pretoria on Wednesday.

De Lille outlined how government planned to develop world-class infrastructure and drive socioeconomic transformation while addressing rampant theft and vandalism of public assets.

Cabinet approved the plan’s implementation earlier this month.

De Lille said the R6 trillion plan covered 62 projects across the country.

The projects would focus on four key areas ranging from water, energy, and digital communication infrastructure to transport, which were targets of malicious damage at the height of the hard lockdown in 2020.

De Lille said the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 would deal with these challenges.

She added her department would also deal with political interference where some infrastructure projects had been halted.